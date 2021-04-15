Live

Watch CBSN Live

Castro criticizes Obama, ISIS loses Palmyra: #CBSN10 trending stories

Fidel Castro blasted President Obama's visit to Cuba, Syrian government forces retake Palmyra from ISIS, Georgia's governor promised to veto the state's controversial "religious liberty" bill and more are among today's CBSNews.com trending stories.
