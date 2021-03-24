Live

Casino closings and layoffs hit Atlantic City

Gambling in Atlantic City has taken big hits this year, and the Showboat casino is the latest to close. Another casino, Revel, will shut its doors Tuesday. Michelle Miller reports on the state of the boardwalk.
