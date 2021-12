Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in at least five states The CEO of BioNTech says the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer may need to be adapted to be more effective against the Omicron variant, cases of which have been confirmed in at least five U.S. states. Pulmonary specialist Dr. Len Horovitz joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the potential for a new vaccine and how people can best protect themselves.