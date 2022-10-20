Watch CBS News

Cases of child respiratory virus surge nationwide

Hospitals in at least 33 states are seeing a growing number of children suffering from respiratory syncytial virus. Cases have more than doubled in 25 states over the last month, leaving some hospitals overwhelmed. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.