Carter: "I'm not confident" Guantanamo will close during Obama administration U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said that he is hopeful, but not confident, that the U.S. can close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba before the end of President Obama's term. Carter told Margaret Brennan that he is working on a proposal to Congress that would relocate some of the most dangerous prisoners and allow the prison to be shut down.