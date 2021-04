Carly Fiorina on helping allies push back against "new Chinese aggression" Fiorina is surging in the polls after her performance at the second-tier GOP primary debate. A new poll of Iowa Republicans show voters prefer her over Jeb Bush and Mike Huckabee. She's also risen to top five among New Hampshire GOP voters. Fiorina joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss her performance, Donald Trump and the state of the 2016 race.