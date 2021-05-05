Live

Watch CBSN Live

Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Maria

After being hit by Irma, some Caribbean islands are bracing for another hurricane. Hurricane Maria is expected to strengthen and could pose a major threat. CBS News national correspondent David Begnaud has the latest from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
