Cargo backlog grows on West Coast ports

There are 36 ships anchored offshore waiting to get into the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Despite a new contract for dockworkers, there's still an enormous backlog of cargo waiting to be shipped overseas. Omar Villafranca reports.
