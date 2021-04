Carey Mulligan on new voting rights movie, "Suffragette" The Oscar nominee stars in "Suffragette," which opens Friday. The story explores early 20th century London where women of all classes came together to battle for the right to vote. Nearly all the cast and crew are female. "Suffragette" puts light on a gritty and little-known part of history, while making some of its own. Norah O'Donnell reports.