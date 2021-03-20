Live

Watch CBSN Live

Car catches fire in lion enclosure at safari park

A British family were forced to abandon their car inside a lion enclosure at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, England, after the vehicle caught fire. The family was quickly rescued, unhurt, by park rangers. Gayle King reports.
