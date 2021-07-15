Live

Upticks in car and gas prices driving inflation

A surge in car and gas prices is causing inflation to rise at the fastest pace since 2008. Fueling the increase in prices is a microchip shortage. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
