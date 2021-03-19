Live

Captain America returns to the silver screen

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are back on the big screen in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." The second cinematic installment of the Marvel comic series is set to hit theaters this week. Suzanne Marques reports.
