Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

One of the Jan. 6 rioters who attacked D.C. officer Michael Fanone received one of the harshest sentences yet -- seven and a half years in prison. Albuquerque Head was seen dragging Fanone outside the Capitol, yelling, "I got one."
