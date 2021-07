Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.