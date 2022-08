Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to more than 7 years in prison Guy Reffitt, the first person convicted for their role in the January 6 Capitol riot, has been sentenced to just over 7 years in prison. A member of the far-right militia known as the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was found guilty on five counts, including bringing a handgun into the Capitol. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" with the latest.