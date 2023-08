Capitol Police officer: "They should've arrested Trump on Jan. 7" Former President Donald Trump's arraignment in Washington, D.C., happened not too far from Capitol Hill. His actions in the lead-up to and on Jan. 6 are documented in the indictment in this case. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane spoke with Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, a first responder on Jan. 6, about his reaction to Trump's arraignment.