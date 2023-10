Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Jan. 6 trauma and new book, "Standing My Ground" Officer Harry Dunn is opening up about his experience with trauma in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack. Dunn speaks to "CBS Mornings" about his new memoir, "Standing My Ground: A Capitol Police Officer's Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6th." He says he hopes to start an important dialogue about mental health.