Former officials place blame on intelligence community during first day of hearings on Capitol assault During the first day of hearings on the January 6 Capitol attack, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund placed blame on the intelligence community for failing to properly inform him and other security officials at the Capitol about the threat posed by protesters. Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN to discuss what lawmakers hope to learn during these hearings, as well as the latest on confirmation hearings for President Biden's cabinet.