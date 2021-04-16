Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cape Cod beaches swamped by seals

Some beaches off the coast of Cape Cod are packed -- with seals. Biologists say the resurgence of seals is likely one of the reasons there has been a rise in sharks in the waters, too. Don Dahler has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.