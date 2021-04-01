Live

Canine influenza reaching epidemic proportions

Veterinarians in the Chicago area are seeing hundreds of cases of dogs sick with canine influenza. It’s highly contagious and can be transmitted for a week after symptoms subside. WBBM-TV's Dana Kozlov reports.
