Candy shop owner going strong at 101

Ethel Weiss is the owner of Irving's, a candy and toy store in Brookline, Massachusetts. She's been opening up her shop just about every day since 1939, motivated by the children who frequent her shop. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.
