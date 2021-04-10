Live

"Candy Crush" maker King purchased for $5.9B

Video game manufacturer Activision Blizzard has acquired King, the makers of the hit app "Candy Crush Saga" for $5.9 billion. Gamespot senior reporter Justin Haywald discussed what this means for the gaming world with CBSN.
