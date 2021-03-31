Live

Candlelight vigil held for Kayla Mueller

Twelve churches joined forces in Prescott, Arizona, on Wednesday night to pay tribute to Kayla Mueller. Last week, the 26-year-old humanitarian worker, who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013, was confirmed to have died.
