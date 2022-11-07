CBS News App
Midterm Elections
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
What's at stake in midterms? 4 women talk abortion, economy, 2020 vote
John Lennon's killer tells parole board there was "evil in my heart"
Florida's east coast under hurricane watch as subtropical storm Nicole approaches
The next Powerball drawing is tonight and the jackpot is $1.9 billion
World is on "highway to climate hell," U.N. chief warns summit
Steve Bannon's prison sentence delayed as he appeals conviction
Russian oligarch, "Putin's chef," admits interfering in U.S. elections
Trump, DeSantis give glimpse of what 2024 showdown could look like
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
We are just one day away from Election Day, and both parties say everything is on the line as candidates make a last-minute appeal to swing voters. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins us with the latest on where things stand.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On