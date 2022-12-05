Watch CBS News

Candidates fight for every Georgia runoff vote

The U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker is being held Tuesday in Georgia. Nearly 2 million voters have already cast their ballots amid the frantic fight to the finish. Nikole Killion reports.
