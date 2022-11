Candidates down to the final stretch of the 2022 midterm campaign Current and former Presidents are all throwing their support behind candidates in races across the U.S. CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on the push to rally voters in the key state of Pennsylvania. Then CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang speaks with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the Biden and Trump effects on the campaign trail.