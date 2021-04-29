Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cancer survivor to complete Explorers Grand Slam

Sean Swarner is gearing up to journey to the North Pole in April, making him the first cancer survivor to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which entails climbing the highest peaks on every continent and visiting both poles. Jim Axelrod has more.
