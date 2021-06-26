Live

Canadian Indigenous group finds 751 unmarked graves

A Canadian indigenous group says it found the unmarked graves of more than 700 people at a Catholic residential school in Saskatchewan this week. It's the latest in several similar findings at the notorious schools across Canada. David Treuer is author of "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America From 1890 to the Present" and a member of the Leech Lake Ojibwe. He spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the impact on Indigenous communities in North America.
