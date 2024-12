Canada's Trudeau faces calls to resign amid Trump tariff threat President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada haven't even gone into effect and they've already plunged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government into turmoil. On Monday, Trudeau's finance minister and deputy prime minister resigned, sharing a sharply critical assessment of her old boss in a public letter. Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa bureau chief for Canada's Global News, joins "America Decides" to discuss Trudeau's future.