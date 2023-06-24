Titanic Sub
Canada investigates Titan submersible implosion
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced Friday it is launching an investigation into what caused the Titan submersible to implode near the wreckage of the Titanic last week, killing all five people aboard.
