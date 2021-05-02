Can Uber turn its culture around with proposed changes? Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take an indefinite leave of absence as the ride-hailing service tries to change its troubled culture. Uber released a report Tuesday by former Attorney General Eric Holder with his 47 recommendations for the company, including creating new requirements to handle harassment complaints and committing to improve diversity. New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the implications.