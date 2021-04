Can the GOP plan to replace Obamacare survive Congress? The Congressional Budget Office estimated that under the American Health Care Act, 14 million more people would be uninsured by 2018 than if Obamacare remained in place. The bill faces stiff opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. Margot Sanger-Katz, who covers health care for the New York Times, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the upcoming vote in the House.