Can magic mushrooms help cancer patients?

The hallucinogenic drug psilocybin, the active ingredient in certain mushrooms, is being used to reduce anxiety and depression in cancer patients. In two studies, it reduced symptoms in 60 to 80 percent of the patients. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
