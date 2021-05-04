Live

Can John Kelly fix the White House staff turmoil?

General John Kelly has sworn in as White House chief of staff Monday after a tumultuous week for the Trump administration. The Washington Post's Jenna Johnson explains Kelly's first order of business in his new role.
