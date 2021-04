Can Gary Johnson and Bill Weld make a dent in the 2016 election? Gary Johnson and Bill Weld are looking to go head-to-head with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but can they succeed? CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News contributor Nick Thompson, and CBSN political contributors Lynda Tran and Rick Davis join "After 60" on CBSN to discuss the 2016 Libertarian ticket.