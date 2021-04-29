Live

Can Galaxy S8 revive Samsung's reputation?

After a major recall cost Samsung $5 billion, the tech giant is back in the spotlight with its newest product: the Galaxy S8. CNET section editor Dan Ackerman brought one of the Galaxy S8 smartphones to CBSN for a preview.
