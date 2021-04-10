Live

Watch CBSN Live

Can cyber-hackers shut down the power grid?

In his new book, "Lights Out," veteran journalist Ted Koppel paints a grim picture of a paralyzing power outage in the form of an all-out cyberattack on the nation’s electrical grid in his book. Chip Reid reports on whether the U.S. is prepared.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.