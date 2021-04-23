Live

Can Cubs get even in Game 4 against Indians?

The Cleveland Indians will go into Game 4 of the World Series Saturday night at Wrigley Field with a 2-1 series lead over the Chicago Cubs. MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to preview the game.
