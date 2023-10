Here Comes the Sun

Barry Manilow on songwriting, fame, and his new Broadway musical, "Harmony"

Mass shooting in Tampa, Florida: 2 killed, 18 others hurt

15 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting at Halloween party in Chicago

U.S., Israel have "conversations like friends," on "hard questions," Sullivan says

Barack Obama on restoring the memory of American hero Bayard Rustin

Matthew Perry's "Friends" community reacts to his death at 54

Matthew Perry's cause of death pending investigation by coroner

U.N. aid warehouses looted in Gaza as Netanyahu declares "second phase" in war

Can contaminated face masks cause infection? Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech University professor specializing in aerosol science, explains the latest study.

