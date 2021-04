Can best-selling bedtime book help children get more sleep? Can a story about a bunny bring relief for parents with sleepless kids? A Swedish psychologist’s book, “The Rabbit Who Wants To Fall Asleep,” is number one on Amazon’s best-seller list. But is it a magical cure or just a tall tale? Dr. Carol Ash, director of sleep medicine at Meridian Health in New Jersey, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how this book could affect kids.