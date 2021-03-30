Live

Watch CBSN Live

Can a 3D-printed car change the auto industry?

If you believe the hype, the 3D-printed car may play a role in the auto industry's future. Julianna Goldman took the thermoplastic car for a spin and asked its creator what challenges remain before the vehicle can go mainstream.
