Campus unrest: Will protests make a difference? It's been an upsetting time on American college campuses, where protests over the war in Gaza, fueled by social media, have divided students, faculty and administrators. Why are protests erupting now? And are they effective? Correspondent David Pogue talks with Michael Kazin, a veteran of 1960s anti-war protests; Dan Mogulof, public affairs officer at UC Berkeley; and Georgetown University protest organizer Selina al-Shihabi, about the tensions between free speech and public safety.