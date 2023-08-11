Camp Lejeune Marine vets still wait for promised settlements over possible toxic water exposure CBS News investigates why U.S. Marine veterans, their families and civilian employees have waited more than a year for possible payments that President Biden and Congress approved last August for alleged exposure to toxic water at the largest U.S. Marine Corps base on the East Coast. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge speaks to a military family member who says he is one of more than 100 men who suffered from male breast cancer that they believe is a result to exposure to toxic water at Camp Lejeune.