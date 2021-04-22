Live

Cameras on school buses aim to save lives

American drivers illegally passed school buses with stop signs out more than 13 million times last year. Now, some cities are addressing the problem by mounting exterior cameras on buses to catch violators. Mark Strassmann reports.
