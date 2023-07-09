"Camera Girl" and how Jackie met JFK Photojournalist Jacqueline Bouvier was fearless, charming, and single when she was introduced to a young Congressman from Massachusetts. And as told in the new book "Camera Girl," Jackie was no shrinking violet when it came to pursuing Washington's most eligible bachelor in the early 1950s. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with author Carl Sferrazza Anthony, and with Martha Bartlett, the Georgetown hostess who, along with her husband, Charles, was responsible for pairing up Bouvier with John F. Kennedy.