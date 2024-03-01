Calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths near Gaza aid convoy Multiple countries are condemning Israeli forces for firing at Palestinians awaiting delivery of aid in Gaza Thursday. The Israel Defense Forces say many people were killed because they were trampled in a chaotic crush for the aid, and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd. But Palestinian health officials say the majority of the deaths were from gunshot wounds. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab is following the calls for an independent investigation.