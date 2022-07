Calls for action on climate change escalate amid high temperatures Calls for officials to take action against climate change are escalating as heat waves sweep the U.S. and Europe. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Christiana Figueres, a former climate chief for the United Nations, about what needs to be done to combat global warming. She also shares why she's both optimistic and outraged about the current climate crisis.