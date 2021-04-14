Live

Californians wonder where is El Nino rain

El Nino was supposed to drench drought-ravaged California. But it's been over two weeks since the state has seen a drop of rain and temperatures are in the 90s. Ben Tracy reports from thirsty Southern California.
