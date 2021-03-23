Live

Watch CBSN Live

Californians battle mudslides, wildfires, extreme weather

More than 2,500 people are stranded and at least one person has died in flash floods in Southern California. In Northern California, the lack of rain and potential for lightning strikes has created wildfire conditions. Teri Okita reports.
