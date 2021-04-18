Live

California wildfires burn thousands of acres

Wildfires in California continue to pose a threat as they burn across the West. The fires have charred almost 8,000 acres near Santa Barbara. Pete Demetriou from KNX Radio in Los Angeles joins CBSN to discuss.
